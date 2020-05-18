Kerry emergency services appeal for public to adhere to public health advice

Two emergency service groups in Kerry are appealing to the public to continue to adhere to public health advice, as the easing of restrictions begins.

The county’s RNLI groups and Kerry Mountain Rescue Team have issued separate appeals.

Valentia RNLI and the Fenit Lifeboat Station are appealing for safety to prevent any unintentional spread of coronavirus.

They are asking people to follow all guidelines when resuming any water-based activity to help minimise the risk of exposure to search and rescue and frontline emergency services.

The RNLI search and rescue lifeboat is on call 24/7; however, the group are urging people to adhere to the relevant water safety guidance.

More information can be found at here.

Meanwhile, Kerry Mountain Rescue is asking all hill-goers to be considerate of the resources of the emergency services.

The team is asking people to continue to avoid high mountain terrain such as the McGillycuddy’s Reeks and to stick to lowland paths and walkways, while strictly observing social distancing and travel restrictions.

The KMRT is reminding anyone who is uninjured and becomes lost to extricate themselves if possible, however, anyone who is seriously injured will be supported by the team by calling 999.