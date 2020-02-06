Kerry election candidate says no cuts to disability services in the county

A Kerry general election candidate says there will be no cuts to disability services in the county.

Fine Gael candidate councillor Mike Kennelly says he’s received assurance from the Minister for Health Simon Harris on the issue, following suggestions of cuts to services.

The Listowel-based councillor says Minister Harris has reassured those with disabilities there are plans to increase the disability budget, in an effort to protect frontline services.

Councillor Kennelly is one of two Fine Gael candidates running in Saturday’s general election.