Kerry election candidate denies calling Twitter user autistic

A Kerry general election candidate has denied calling a Twitter user autistic.

An account associated with candidate John Bowler told a user to seek medical help to deal with their autism.

The Irish Freedom Party candidate, who’s a US native living in Camp, says he’s aware of the response and it’s not something he’d ever do.

The candidate says he’s sensitive to the difficulties experienced by individuals and families living with autism.

Mr Bowler says a number of people have access to his Twitter account, due to the volume of content in the run-up to the general election.