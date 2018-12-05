Kerry election candidate calls for immediate action to tackle hospital overcrowding

A Kerry General Election candidate is calling for immediate action by the HSE to tackle hospital overcrowding.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty says 280 patients were waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry last month, compared to 45 in November 2011, a 522% increase.

She says the people of Kerry are being affected by overcrowding, with many of those on trolleys being older, highly vulnerable people.





She wants to see patients who can be treated in step down, non-acute facilities discharged as soon as possible, and new acute beds brought on stream.