Kerry ETB to open third community national school in Kerry

A third community national school, operated by Kerry Education and Training Board, is to open in Kerry.

Patronage of Tahilla National School in Sneem has been transferred from the Bishop of Kerry to Kerry ETB.

This is the third school that Kerry ETB has taken over and it will open next Monday.

The first to open under Kerry ETB patronage was Two Mile National School in Killarney two years ago while last Friday, the ETB announced it had taken over Scoil an Ghleanna, Pobal Scoil Náisiúnta in St Finian’s Bay, Ballinskelligs.

Kerry ETB Director of Schools Ann O’Dwyer thanked the Diocese of Kerry for its support.

She says the process of transferring to multi-denominational schools will continue, adding this could help save schools where pupil numbers are dropping: