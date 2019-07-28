Kerry Edge Past Tyrone In All-Ireland Minor Football Championship

A strong closing 20 minutes has seen Kerry get past Tyrone in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship.

The Kingdom outscored their opponent 1-8 to 0-2 in that time on their way to winning the 1/4 Final tie in Tullamore by 1-12 to 0-9.

The first score went to Tyrone, a third minute point. Kerry nabbed a 7th minute equaliser from a Jack O’Connor free. A free had Tyrone back in front on the 14 minute mark and they doubled that advantage within 2 minutes. Kerry were lucky not to concede a 20th minute goal as a goalbound effort was tipped over the bar by Devon Burns. That put Tyrone a deserved 3 points clear. Jack O’Connor then put over a much needed Kerry point, their first score in 18 minutes. 3 minutes from half-time Devon Burns was the Kerry hero once more as the keeper again denied Tyrone the opening goal of the encounter. The resultant 45 saw Tyrone move 3 points ahead again and they were soon 4 clear. Dylan Geaney had the final say of the half for Kerry, who were down by double scores at the break. Tyrone 0-6 Kerry 0-3.

The opening point of the second period, a Jack O’Connor free, narrowed the deficit to 2 but Tyrone went straight down the other end to go 3 ahead again. Jack O’Connor put over once more to make it 0-7 to 0-5. Twenty minutes from time an Emmet O’Shea point moved Kerry to within one of Tyrone at 7 points to 6. The equaliser came from Eoghan O’Sullivan 14 minutes from the end. From that kickout Kerry gathered possession and moved forward quickly, resulting in an Emmet O’Shea goal; Kerry were now ahead by 1-7 to 0-7. Jack O’Connor kicked Kerry 4 in front with 9 minutes to go, that from a free after 2 Tyrone fouls on Kerry players. Tyrone lost midfielder Michael McGlennan to a black card, with full-back Michael McCann receiving a red card. Emmet O’Shea followed with another Kingdom point. It soon became 1-10 to 0-7 thanks to a Dylan Geaney point. Tyrone pulled 2 points back to make it a 4 points game but Dylan Geaney responded for the Kingdom, who now led 1-11 to 0-9 in the 59th minute.

Kerry captain Jack O’Connor https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JackOConnor-1.mp3

Kerry manager James Costello https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TYRONEJAMESCOSTELLO.mp3

Kerry will take on Galway in the semi-final in a fortnight.