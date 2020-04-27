Kerry economy set to lose €10 million due to cancellation of Rose of Tralee Festival

The local economy is set to lose out on 10 million euro due to the cancellation of the Rose of Tralee.

The festival will not be taking placing this summer, and will instead be held in in August 2021.

It is the first time in the 61 year history of the event that it has been called off.

Host of the Rose of Tralee, Dáithí O’Sé, says the festival is a huge date on the town’s calendar: