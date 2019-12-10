Kerry Duo Waiting To See If AFL Is The Next Step In Their Careers

2 Kerry people are waiting to see if the Australian Football League is the next step in their careers.

Deividas Uosis and Sarah Houlihan were among the top performers in their respective AFL European Combines.

Former Kerry Senior Houlihan registered a Combine-best level 18 in the endurance-based Yo-Yo test; that would have comfortably won the Australian equivalent.

Ex Kingdom Minor Uosis also excelled in the Yo-Yo test; his score was superior to the Australian Combine’s best overall performer.

Also, Uosis was fastest in the 20 metres sprint and placed fourth in agility testing.

He spoke to Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Uosis.mp3