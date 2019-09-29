Kerry Duo Set For Powerlifting World Championships

Robert Powell formerly of Co. Laois but now living in Tralee will be competing in the Powerlifting world championships this October, in Canada.

Having only taken up the sport two years ago, Robert is already a two-time National Champion and finished second in the world championships last year.

This year he hopes to go a step further https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Robert-Powell.mp3

Tralee native Rachel O Connor will be participating in the Powerlifting world championships this October over in Canada.

The former Kerins O Rahilly’s footballer only took up the sport a year ago and has already shown she is a natural at it.