Kerry Duo Qualify Boat For Olympics

Kerry’s Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska finished second in the women’s pair B final at the World Championships in Austria this morning and secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile Tara Hanlon, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty finished fourrth in the Women’s Four B-Final so miss out on next year’s games.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will hope to collect Ireland’s first medal inside the hour.

They compete in the final of the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls just before 1 o’clock having already secured Olympic qualification earlier in the week.