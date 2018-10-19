Kerry Duo Confirmed For Ireland Hurling Squad

Kingdom pair Bryan Murphy and Sean Weir will represent Ireland tomorrow.

The duo are in the national squad of 20 to take on Scotland in a Hurling/Shinty International.

The panel, assembled from 13 counties, has been in training in recent weeks and is captained by David English from Joe McDonagh Cup champions Carlow.





Ireland, managed by Tipperary’s Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan, will be looking to atone for the three-point defeat suffered last year.

The Ireland team is backboned by the experienced trio of Waterford defender Noel Connors, Clare defender David McInerney and Tipperary’s Jason Forde.

That game goes ahead in Inverness, Scotland at 2 o’clock.

An U21 International will take place a week later in Dublin.

