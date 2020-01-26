Kerry And Dublin Share Spoils In Division One Opener

Kerry got their Allianz League division 1 campaign off with a draw against All Ireland Champions Dublin, finishing level on 1-19 a piece.

Both teams finished with 14 men is what was a fiery contest in Croke Park.

Kerry lead by 3 with Graham O Sullivan in the sin bin heading into the final 10 minutes. Dublin drew level in injury time and with 78 minutes on the clock, took the lead.

But a Kerry free, 10 minutes into additional time was converted by captain David Clifford to insure Kerry came away with the share of the spoils.