Kerry And Dublin To Do It Again As All Ireland Final Ends In A Draw

Kerry and Dublin will have to do it all again after a heart stopping 1-16 a piece draw in Croke Park

Well hairs stand on the back of the neck, we don’t just hope, we believe. Tim Moynihan with a beautiful poem before commentary kicks in. The showpiece of Irish sport on the first Sunday in September about to get underway.

Peter Keane toyed with team selection for the last number of games, questions finally answered and one change to the Kerry side listed on Friday, with Killian Spillane being replaced by Jack Barry, which could be seen as a tactical move. Dublin lined up as selected.

Paul Manion got the first score of the game, after 20 seconds. Dublin won the throw in and made no mistake from 30 yards out. David Clifford hit Kerrys first wide, but Cluxton made a mistake from a short kick out, Kerry put pressure on Dublin and Sean O Shea knocked over Kerrys first score

Dean Rock was proving vital and put Dublin back in the lead, before earning a free kick and putting Dublin into a 2 point lead, 3 points to 1 after 4 minutes.

Then, Kerry with the first goal chance of the game, with a lovely pass inside to Paul Geaney but the ball was cleared off the line by the Dublin defense.

Kerrys midfield was working well and Adrian Spillane robbed Dublin of possession and worked the ball to Clifford and the Fossa man made no mistake, 3 point to 2.

PENALTY! Paul Geaney lumped in a high ball into the square, David Clifford was tackled inside by Johnny Cooper, penalty to Kerry. Paul Geaney stood up to take it but Cluxton made a fine save. The ball went out for a 45, which Sean O Shea made no mistake from. 3 points a piece.

Kerrys fielding was immense, another goal chance fell to Stephen O Brien, this time slotted over put Kerry into the lead.

Stephen Cluxton was forced to go long, where Kerry won the ball through Jack Barry on numerous occasions. On this occasion, Paul Geaneys effort was denied by Hawk Eye.

Paul Mannion was the latest scorer for Dublin, 4 points a piece after 16 minutes.

Kerry were playing confidently. Johnny Cooper was struggling on David Clifford and a second professional fowl led to a yellow card for the Na Fianna man. Sean O Shea made no mistake.

Dublin proved why they are All Ireland Champions and with multiple men running, Jack McCaffery hit a low shot under Shane Ryan and into the net. Dublin 1-4 to 5 point leaders after 20 minutes.

Jack Barry picked up Kerrys first yellow card of the game, a foul on the 45 lead to a free to Dublin. Dean Rock, from a tricky position put it to the right and wide.

Another 45 from Dean Rock put Dublin 3 points ahead, 1-5 to 5 points. An error from the kick out led to another goal chance to Dublin, which was well saved by Shane Ryan, but the ref gave a free in after an earlier foul, Dean Rock bagging his 4th point of the day.

Stephen O Brien, after being pulled and dragged 30 yards from goal led to a Kerry free which Sean O Shea made no error from, Dublin 1-6 to Kerrys 6 points on 28 minutes.

Jack McCaffery was instrumental to Dublins attacks, this time a lay off which was slotted over for Dublin.

But Dublin continued fouling Kerry players off the ball, Sean O Shea scored his 5th place ball of the day to narrow the margin back to 4, 1-8 to 7 on 32 minutes.

Well, that Dublin fouling proved important to Kerry, Johnny Cooper rugby style took David Clifford to the ground, Second yellow and a red card shown. Game on in Croke Park. Sean O Shea converted, 1-9 to 8 points. And at that the ref blew the halftime whistle to a chorus of boos from Hill 16.

Kerry began the second half attacking Hill 16, after numerous of turn overs, Kerry earned a 45 and against the jeers and whistles, Sean O Shea slotted over the black spot, a 3 point game at 1-9 to 9.

Some beautiful play by Kerry let Paul Murphy in on goal and he rattled the Dublin crossbar, with the resulting break Kerry earned a 45. Seanie Shea was absolutely on fire and the ball curled over the bar.

Jack McCaffery was still the Dublin danger man and won one on ones all game, he slotted over Dublins first point of the second half. 1-10 to 10 points on 42 minutes.

Gavin Crowley slotted over his first point of the game, a fist pump by the Templenoe man, the deficit down to 2.

Adrian Spillane took a knock and his brother Killian replaced him 10 minutes into the second half.

A dangerous ball in to the Dean Rock led to a foul on the edge of the square. Tom O Sullivan saw yellow and Kerry saw their deficit go to 3 points before Jack McCaffery added Dublins 12th point.

Jack Sherwood was brought on for Gavin White on 48 minutes.

Immediate involvement with a pass to David Clifford, who slotted over Kerrys 12th point. Kerrys reliance on the short kick out again cost us, with a ball going straight out over the line and Dublin added their 13th point from their.

Tommy Walsh made his entrance, replacing the Gaeltacht man Brian O Beaglaoich.

Well, we may have hit another turning point. A high pointed effort was saved by Shane Ryan on the bar. The ball was worked up to Tommy Walsh, he passed it off to Killian Spillane who buried it passed Cluxton. 1-14 to 1-12 on 56 minutes.

Tommy Walsh, who hit a wide just moments earlier, slotted over a point to make it a one point game in the All Ireland final. David Clifford and his marker Brian Howard were involved in some of the ball altercation, a yellow card each resulted before Paul Geaney picked up his own yellow.

And then, the kingdom were level. Who else? Seanie Shea. 8 minutes on the clock. 1-14 a piece.

Gavin Crowley was the latest man to go in the book, a soccer esque tackle and Dean Rock made no mistake from the close in free. Dublin lead by 1 with 5 minutes to go. But Kerrys extra ,am was proving useful, Seanie Shea the man to score Kerrys point which was well worked up the pitch. And then Killian Spillane, from 35 yards out, Kerry jumped into the lead with 4 minutes to go. What a substitution it proved to be. 1-16 to 1-15.

Dublins Diarmuid Connolly was introduced with 3 minutes on the clock. Dublin held possession but ended up slotting an attempt wide of the mark.

Jonathon Lyne the latest fresh legs for Kerry, Gavin Crowley being called ashore.

Kerry were holding possession, but they lost possession and Dublin thought they had equalised but Hawk eye said otherwise. 7 minutes were added on to the end of the game!

Diarmuid Connolly hit another wide from Dublin, but it must be said they were playing with class with 14 men.

Spas Dara Moynihan came on for a limping Jack Barry.

Dublins equaliser did land, Dean Rock slots over on the 74th minute.

Well after 76 minutes, Sean O Shea fouled on the 45 yard line, right out on the sideline. Dean Rock stood up, he place it on the ground. But it went to the left and wide! That’s it, its all over. 1-16 a piece. We go again. An emphatic draw in Croke Park.