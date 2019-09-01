Kerry and Dublin headed for All-Ireland Final replay

Kerry and Dublin will have to do it all over again following a draw in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

Both teams finished with 1-16 a piece in front of a packed Croke Park this afternoon following seven minutes of extra time.

The replay has been scheduled for Saturday September 14th at 6pm when the Kingdom will again try to stop Dublin’s “drive for five”.

Former All-Ireland winning captain with Kerry in 1984, Ambrose O’Donovan says Peter Keane’s young team will learn a lot from this outing at GAA headquarters:

Following the final whistle these Kerry fans in Killarney gave their reaction to Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley: