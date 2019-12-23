Kerry drivers still not getting ‘morning after’ message

Many Kerry drivers are still unaware of how long it takes alcohol to leave their system after a night of drinking.

That’s according to Garda Niall O’Connor, who says motorists are failing breath tests at early-morning checkpoints in the run-up to Christmas, wrongly believing that they’re fine to drive.

He says anyone who’s been drinking the night before a planned journey, needs to leave ample time for the alcohol to leave their system.

Garda O’Connor also says there are many myths about how to speed up this process: