Kerry and Donegal Honours Even In Croke Park

Kerry and Donegal played out a 1-20 a piece draw in Croke Park in the Super 8s

There was some argy bargy in the middle of the field before the ball was thrown in and when the game started, Kerry Captain, Gavin White shipped a big tackle and needed some medical attention. The Dr Crokes man got back to his feet and was fit to continue.

Donegal seemed happy to play keep-ball in the middle of the field back towards their own 45 metre line for the early stages but when they did move forward, the Ulster Champions opened the scoring with a point from Jason McGee.

Kerry weren’t phased because Stephen O’Brien picked up the ball from midfield, travelled forward and finished his move with a point.

Kerry 0-01 Donegal 0-01

The Donegal defence looked brittle when Kerry ran at them with pace and David Clifford had a chance to put the Kingdom ahead but he sent it wide.

At the other end, immediately, Ryan McHugh ran at pace against the Kerry defence to win a free which Michael Murphy popped over the bar.

Kerry 0-01 Donegal 0-02 after 6 minutes.

Shane Ryan’s kick-out found Adrian Spillane who put his foot outside the sidline. Kerry regained possession from the Donegal sideline and Killian Spillane won it, turned his man inside out to score.

Kerry 0-02 Donegal 0-02 after 7 minutes.

Donegal were quick with the restart and within seconds they were back in the Kerry 45 only for the Kerry defence to clear the danger. Back up the other end it went, a “Gooch-like” pass found David Clifford whose shot was saved and pushed out for a 45. Sean O’Shea’s dead ball effort went wide.

It was evident early on that this was going to a shoot-out between the two forward lines. Skillful play from the Donegal No 11 Niall O’Donnell was rewarded with a point while Kerry’s No 14 Paul Geaney levelled it again from the restart.

Kerry 0-03 Donegal 0-03

Gavin White’s chance for a point soon afterwards wasn’t converted but Kerry’s movement up front was encouraging after 12 minutes.

A dreadful kick-out from Shane Ryan didn’t go far enough and it resulted in a hop-ball in the Donegal scoring zone at the edge of the D. A free was awarded to Donegal but amazingly, Michael Murphy sent it wide into Hill 16. A let-off for Kerry!

Kerry 0-03 Donegal 0-03

A few minutes passed without a score until some indiscipline in the Donegal defence was punished by David Clifford who made no mistake from the free. Kerry were in the lead.

Kerry 0-04 Donegal 0-03 after 16 minutes

Gavin White took another hit and while advantage could have seen Paul Geaney through for a goal, Sean O’Shea doubled Kerry’s lead with the free.

Kerry 0-05 Donegal 0-03

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh made another incisive run through the Kerry defence to reduce the lead to a point from play.

Stephen O’Brien is in line for an All Star and he proved that with another burst of speed before composing himself to score his point.

Kerry 0-06 Donegal 0-04 after 21 minutes.

Shane Enright’s man-marking of Michael Murphy went a step too far in the eyes of the referee who awarded a free which was taken quickly and Ryan McHugh split the posts for Donegal to trail Kerry by 0-06 to 0-04.

A missed opportunity of a point for Kerry from David Clifford at one end led to a tail of two ends because some great link-play by the Donegal side gave Michael Murphy another point.

Kerry 0-06 Donegal 0-06

This could be a story about goal chances not being taken because that’s what Kerry had when Paul Geaney blasted the ball over the bar when a goal was on. Donegal answered with another equalising point to make it 7 points a piece.

Paul Geaney found the target again in the forward line, despite play deep earlier, and he showed why he should be up front because he restored Kerry’s lead.

Kerry 0-08 Donegal 0-07 after 26 minutes.

The loss of David Moran wasn’t having a negative impact on Kerry’s approach to the game and after Michael Murphy obstructed a Kerry player between midfield and his own 45, Sean O’Shea scored from the free.

Kerry 0-09 Donegal 0-07 after 29 minutes

Tadgh Morley showed some great defensive qualities over the Cusack Stand side to win back possession for Kerry. Unfortunately a wayward pass from one of his team mates gave the momentum back to Donegal with a sideline kick. The Ulster side won a free from the restart and Patrick McBrearty brought Donegal to within a point of the Munster champions.

Kerry 0-09 Donegal 0-08 with three minutes to go in the first half.

It was a half of let-offs overall for Donegal because of some wastefulness by the Kerry forwards who didn’t take their goal chances. Then another let-off for Donegal when Gavin White picked up a black card just before half-time.

The punishment was underlined when the free sailed over the bar to level the scores.

Kerry 0-09 Donegal 0-09.

Jonathan Lyne was brought on for the Kerry captain just before the start of 2 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Donegal lost their centre half forward to a black card after Niall O’Donnell left a hand in the tackle. He was replaced by Oisin Gallen.

Kerry relieved the pressure by finding Paul Geaney up front. He was fouled and on the stroke of half-time, Sean O’Shea made sure Kerry would be ahead at half time and cue the rain.

Half-time

Kerry 0-10 Donegal 0-09

Donegal opened the scoring in the second half, a point through Michael Langan before David Clifford put Kerry back in the lead.

Michael Murphy score a beautiful point for Donegal, a free from about 50 yards out. Level pegging after 38 minutes.

There were shouts for a penalty for the kingdom, but no was the shout from the referee.

The rain starting teaming down and as the floodlights came on Michael Murphy put Donegal into the lead from the dead ball from 50 yards out.

Donegal 0-12 Kerry 0-11 after 43 minutes.

Jack Sherwood came on for Diarmuid O Connor and what an impact, a pass to Paul Geaney who went on the run, dodged two defenders and burried it into the bottom right hand corner. 1-11 to 12 on 45 minutes.

A short effort could have ended up in a Kerry goal, Cliffords dropped ball was well defended by the Donegal Keeper with Geaney looming.

Donegal notched over another point before Tom O Sullivan ensured Kerrys gap was still 2 points.

A well scored free from Patrick McBrearty narrowed the gap to 1. Before Killian Spillane beat his man well to slot over Kerrys 13th of the day.

But on 50 minutes, Kerry were left open at the back and Stephen O Brien fouled Daire O Baoill and conceded a penalty. Michael Burns came on for him, the Kenmare man bleeding heavily after the challenge. Michael Murphy made no mistake and gave Donegal a 1 point lead

Donegal 1-14 Kerry 1-13 on 52 minutes.

Donegal had the ball in the net a mere seconds later, Eoin McHugh was adjudged to have thrown the ball, Kerry off the hook on this occassion.

The game got a little scrappy, Sean O Shea the latest to go into the book.

Peter Keanes latest sub was Mark Griffin coming on in place of Shane Enright.

A well worked move and beautifully finished by Seanie O Shea levelled the game with 11 minutes on the clock

1-14 a piece on 59 minutes.

McHugh worked the ball well on the sideline, passed the ball over to Michael Murphy who made no mistake to slot it over.

Killian Spillane with another fantastic score on the right hand side. The sides were level once more.

Stephen O Brien with another point, a shoot out as Ambrose O Donovan said.

1-16 a piece after 65 minutes.

It really was score for score, David Clifford the latest scorer, before Donegal equalised sooner.

Jason Foley fisted Kerrys 18th point, it just went over the bar with the help of a Donegal defender.

As 70 minutes ticked passed, Kerry lead by that point with 5 minutes added on.

Oisin Gallen slotted over to eqaulise before a poor kick out by Shane Ryan to Ryan McHugh who passed to Michael Murphy who put Donegal in the lead.

But Kerry do never give up, a surge up the pitch resulted in Kerry’s equaliser, Paul Geaney with the leveller.

Kerry held up possession as long as they could with multiple passes, Paul Murphy slotted over to put Kerry up by 1.

Tomas O Se came on the pitch and after a mere seconds, he saw red from the ref, seemed to be an off the ball incident.

Donegal pushed up in the final seconds and won a free at the edge of the D, Michael Murphy made no mistake and levelled it.

And that was to be that, the referee blew the final whistle and a draw really was the fairest result.

Full Time – Kerry 1-20 Donegal 1-20