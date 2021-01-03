Kerry domestic violence charity twice as busy in 2020

Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge has doubled its level of activity in 2020.

The charity, which offers refuge and support for victims of domestic violence and their families, saw a doubling in demand for its services in the first ten months of last year.

It was unable to accommodate 67 women because it did not have the space at that time.

However, it was able to offer outreach support to all women who made contact and offered to look at safety plans to help women access other refuges or homeless services.

Catherine Casey is General Manager of Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge.