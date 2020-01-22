Kerry dog owners urged to take responsibility for pets during lambing

Kerry dog owners are being urged to take responsibility for their pets during the upcoming lambing season.

Some 2.5 million lambs will be born on farms all over Ireland this springtime.

The Department of Agriculture and farming organisations are highlighting the vulnerability of sheep to dog attacks during lambing.

Such attacks can lead to sheep being killed or seriously injured, those who survive may never fully recover and can suffer health problems.

The department says that even docile dogs of all sizes can turn into killers and they should never be left out unsupervised, especially at night.