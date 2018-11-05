Kerry doctor wants 24-hour helpline offering non-directive counselling introduced for women considering an abortion

A Kerry doctor says a 24-hour helpline, offering non-directive counselling for women considering having an abortion, should be introduced.

Dr Gary Stack, who is based in Killarney, wants the hotline set up to give women the time and space to decide what to do.

He says he is not happy to directly refer women for an abortion, as he was taught to care for and consider the needs of both patients.





However, Dr Stack would refer people to such a non-directive counselling service.

Dr Gary Stack also expressed concerns about whether GPs would be ready, trained and fully equipped by the Government before the January 1st target start date.