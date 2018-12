The doctor at the centre of the University Hospital Kerry delayed diagnosis scandal has produced documentation giving her the all-clear to work in the UK, after being suspended in 2017.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the Kerry doctor works for a UK locum service and registered with Britain’s General Medical Council in December 2017.

The GMC and and her British employer were unaware of problems with her work in Ireland.





The HSE has confirmed a total of 12 delayed diagnosis at UHK.