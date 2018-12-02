Kerry doctor among those who walked out of GP EGM

A large number of GPs have walked out of today’s Extraordinary General Meeting of the Irish College of General Practitioners in Dublin.

Kerry GP, Dr Andrew O’Regan says both pro-life and pro-choice left the meeting.

They were discussing the roll out of abortion services from next year.





A number of the GPs left over concerns the college hadn’t put motions to the floor.

Dr O’Regan outlines why they walked out.

The Irish College of General Practitioners says over 300 members attended the meeting, and heard from doctors with a range of views on the provision of abortion services by GPs.

It says it’s disappointed at the decision of a number of GPs to attend the meeting and stage a walk-out within 30 minutes, having objected to the official procedure of the meeting.

However, it says over 250 members stayed for a meaningful debate on the provision of termination of pregnancy services by GPs.