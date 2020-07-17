Kerry doctor advises people to get annual check-ups in coming months

Dr Gary Stack

People are being advised to get routine blood tests and annual check-ups in the coming months.

That’s according to the Director of South Doc services, Dr Gary Stack, who says the out-of-hours service has returned to 80% of normal levels.

He says in recent months a number of GPs in Kerry have been cocooning, and consultations have been longer due to increased COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr Stack is advising those seeking blood tests and check-ups to do so in the coming months.

 

South Doc facilities in Kenmare are scheduled to reopen next Monday.

Kerry Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the reduced service has been missed by the people in Kenmare and the surrounding areas.

The service had continued in Kenmare, however, it was centralised in Killarney.

 

