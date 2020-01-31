John O’Regan has details of this weekend’s fixtures in the Kerry District League.
Friday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland have held their Captain's Run ahead of tomorrow's Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Lansdowne Road.Caelan Doris will make his first start in...
Kerry District League Soccer Preview
John O'Regan has details of this weekend's fixtures in the Kerry District League.
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Action in a very weekend in the Kerry School Boys and Girls League gets underway tonight.Fenit B and the Park FC meet in the...
Third Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 30th, 2020
Radio Kerry’s first election debate took place on Kerry Today last Friday. The second was held on the TalkAbout programme on Tuesday last. This...
Living Through the Coronavirus Lockdown – January 30th, 2020
Greg McDonough is from Listowel. He now lives in the Anhu Province in China, which borders the Hubei Province, where the coronavirus emerged in...
Parts of NCT Suspended over Safety Concerns – January 30th, 2020
Broadcaster and motoring correspondent Shane O’Donoghue spoke to Jerry about the development. Earlier this week the vast majority of car tests in Northern Ireland...