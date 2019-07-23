This weekends fixtures in the Kerry District Leagues have been revealed, John O Regan has the details
Kerry District League Fixtures Revealed
Interleague Soccer Comes To Kerry Next Month
Inter league girls football is coming to the Kingdom next month. The Rose Of Tralee and the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls leagues have joined...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESPaul Rouse believes the GAA officials are disconnected from from the FansThe UCD lecturer has been speaking about a series of decisions such...
From Malin Head to Misenhead – July 23rd, 2019
Joining Jerry in studio is Dermot Healy & Pat O'Sullivan who are part of group from Kenmare planning to cycle from Malin Head to...
Another reason to keep your dogs on leads – July 23rd, 2019
They may cause distress to hedgehogs - Maurice Enright, founder of Sera Husky and Animal Rescue is in studio.