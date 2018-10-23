Kerry District Football Boards Update

Pairings are now known for the ¼ Finals of North Kerry Football’s Bernard O’Callaghan Senior Championship, sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.

Tarbert v Ballyduff-Sunday 4th November @ 2.30; Venue: Moyvane

Duagh v Finuge-Saturday 10th November @ 2.30; Venue: Beale

Castleisland Desmonds v St Senans-Sunday 11th November @ 12; Venue: Finuge

Brosna v Ballydonoghue-Sunday 11th November @ 2.30; Venue: Duagh

Extra-time where necessary

The opening Walshs Super Valu South Kerry Senior Football Championship Quarter Final is to take place on Saturday.





Sneem/Derrynane are to play Dromid Pearses @ 3 in Sneem.

The other ¼ Finals will be played as follows:

Valentia v Waterville on Sat 3rd Nov @ 3.30

Renard v Skellig Rangers on Sun 4th Nov @ 1.30

St. Michael’s/Foilmore v St. Mary’s on Sun 11th Nov @ 1.30

The Semi Finals are penciled in for the weekend of November 17th and 18th, with the Final on December 1st.

Spa will be home to Scartaglen on Saturday in East Kerry Football’s Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by the Aquila Club & Dr O Donoghues Family.

The game will throw-in at 2.

In a Quarter Final at 4 Kilcummin host Listry

Extra Time if necessary in both games

Elsewhere in East Kerry on Saturday:

Tatler Jack Minor “B” Championship- Semi Final- at 3

Gneeveguilla entertain Fossa

The “C” Championship- Final is on at 3 between Glenflesk and Currow, with the neutral venue to be confirmed.



The Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship Final, sponsored by Keanes Supervalu Killorglin, has been confirmed for Saturday.

It’s Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane against Laune Rangers, in Keel at 3.30.