Kerry district courts operating as normal this week

Kerry district courts are operating as normal this week.

Last Wednesday, Tralee District Court was cleared, following a senior garda telling the court he’d tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the Courts Service adjourned all cases due in the county’s courts for Thursday and Friday.

However, over the weekend, the Irish Independent reported the garda has displayed no symptoms of the virus and has since tested negative twice.

A court sitting is taking place in Killarney today and it’s expected service will return to normal for the remainder of the week.