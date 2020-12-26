Kerry To Discover Potential Minor All Ireland Semi Final Opponents Today

Kerry will learn of their potential Electric Ireland Minor Football Semi Final opponents this afternoon.

The Connaught Final between Sligo and Roscommon got brought forward to today from December 29th due to impending Covid 19 restrictions.

The game has a 4:30 throw in at the Connaught GAA Centre of Excellence in Ballyhaunis.

A win for Sligo would be their first title since 1968 while Roscommon last won it in 2012.

Kerry, having defeated Clare in the Munster Final on Tuesday evening, are awaiting the winner to determine who they will face in the All-Ireland Semi Final, scheduled to take place the weekend of January 16/17th.

