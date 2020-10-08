Kerry disability advocate calls on people to support each through the latest COVID restrictions

A Kerry disability advocate believes people need to support each other through the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

Amie Hynes Fitzpatrick is from Ballinskelligs, but lives and works in Kildare.

She’s visually impaired, and wearing a mask impacts her peripheral vision, but she fully supports mask-wearing.

Amie has lost her independence because she can’t socially distance, and has only seen her family in Kerry twice this year.

She posted on social media about how people may be understandably upset about the new restrictions, but that these will pass, and appealed to people to support each other.