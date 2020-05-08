Kerry Director of National Ploughing Association says championship cancellation was inevitable

This year’s National Ploughing Championship has been cancelled. Europe’s biggest outdoor event was due to take place in County Carlow from September 15th to 17th but it has been called off due to Covid-19. Organisers say they still hope there will be an opportunity to run the ploughing competitions behind closed gates. The loss to the economy is reported to be around 45 million euro. Assistant Managing Director of the even Anna Marie McHugh says it’s hugely disappointing for all: https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/12mchugh-ploughing-clip-kb.mp3

Meanwhile, the Kerry Director of the National Ploughing Association says the cancellation of the National Ploughing Championships was inevitable with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas Healy, who is Chair of the Kerry Ploughing Association, says social distancing requirements would have been impossible to adhere to.

He says organisers are still hoping to run the ploughing competitions behind closed doors but this is dependent on the virus figures decreasing.

The pandemic has also impacted on the World Ploughing Championships in Russia as Thomas explains: