Kerry Diocesan Youth Service launches support service

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service has launched a new support system for parents and children.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the KDYS says it has been working to ensure young people and their families in Kerry are receiving the support they need.

The newly launched KDYS Tralee Springboard project parent support phone and e-mail was created as a direct response to the needs identified within local communities.

It’s the latest addition to the ever-growing services KDYS is providing to support children, young people and their families during the current public health emergency.

This service will offer support for parents, teenagers and children along with advice in managing behavior, supporting those with anxiety, establishing routines for homework and managing in the current crisis.

It will operate from 10am to 2pm on Monday to Friday and can be reached by phoning or texting 089 431 7991 or by emailing [email protected]

Locally made videos will also be uploaded to the family support section of the KDYS website which will focus on any issues that may arise for parents and their children.

