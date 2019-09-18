Kerry Derby In First Round Of Basketball’s National Cup

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin will face the Superleague Champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the first round of the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup.

The tie between the two Kerry sides will be played on the weekend of the 26th and 27th of October.

The first round of the Hula Hoops Presidents Cup will be played over the same weekend with Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney set to take on Cork opponents, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig.

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s of Castleisland have a bye through to the second round of the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup.

They will play the winners of Belfast Rockets versus U.L. in the quarter final in December.