Kerry dentists among those who’ve resigned from medical card scheme

The Irish Dental Association has affirmed claims made by Radio Kerry listeners that some dentists in the county are not accepting medical card holders.

CEO of the Irish Dental Association, Fintan Hourihan says over 260 dentists have resigned from the scheme nationally, including throughout Kerry.

He says there is an issue with the terms of the scheme for medical card holders.

Mr Hourihan says the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be the tipping point, but adds they’ve felt the scheme was unfit for purpose for many years.

The Irish Dental Association is due to meet Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly next Friday regarding the issue.

Fintan Hourihan wants discussions to begin on replacing this scheme: