The Kerry hurlers have defeated Wicklow away in Thurles this afternoon in the All Ireland Board Gais Energy U20 B Hurling Championsip

Kerry will now advance to the semi-final next weekend after a 19 point victory of 3-21 to 0-11

Stephen Gleeson reports

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/glee.mp3

Manager Fintan O’Connor

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fintan-9.mp3