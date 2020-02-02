Kerry Defeat Offaly In Allianz Hurling League

Kerry have won again in Div 2A of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom defeated Offaly 2-11 to 0-14 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The visitors played the final 25 minutes with 14 men and failed to register a score after the 50 minute mark.

The opening score came from an Offaly point after 6 minutes but Michael Slattery immediately replied with a Kerry point to level proceedings before the same player put the Kingdom in front at 2 points to 1. A one on one save from Martin Stackpoole kept the Kerry net intact but Offaly were soon on terms at two points all. Offaly it was who led at the quarter stage; 0-3 to 0-2; and they increased that advantage to 6 points to 2 by the half hour mark. Kerry scored a timely goal after Offaly went into a 6 points lead; a ball into the square finished by Colum Harty in the first minute of added on time to make it Kerry 1-3 Offaly 0-9. Offaly it was who had the final say of that opening half, a point, to lead by 4 at the turnaround.

Offaly continued to stay on top in the opening minutes of the second period, tagging on 3 points without reply. Kerry received a 45th minute lifeline as they scored their second goal of the day; this one coming from Jordan Conway. It was a double whammy for Offaly as Cillian Kiely was dismissed for picking up a second yellow card in the same incident https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Kyhurlgoal2.mp3 That made it Kerry 2-4 Offaly 0-13, with Offaly next to point to go 4 clear on the 50 minute mark. The Kingdom then had 3 points in a row to draw level at 2-8 to 0-14 after 63 minutes. Kerry were next to score through Jordan Conway to go in front by a single point, an advantage they doubled in the first minute of added on time. Brandon Barrett has the final point of the encounter in the 74th minute as Kerry prevailed by 3 points.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FOCoffaly.mp3

Also in the Division:

Antrim 4-19 0-07 Mayo

Meath 2-24 3-18 Wicklow

Allianz Hurling League Div 2A

P W D L For AG Diff Pts

1. Antrim 2 2 0 0 4-39 0-18 33 4

2. Kerry 2 2 0 0 4-35 0-27 20 4

3. Meath 2 1 0 1 3-45 3-44 1 2

4. Offaly 2 1 0 1 0-40 3-32 -1 2

5. Wicklow 2 0 0 2 3-29 2-44 -12 0

6. Mayo 2 0 0 2 0-20 6-43 -41 0