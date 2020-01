There’s an all Kerry decider today as the All Ireland Schools Cup Finals continue at Tallaght.

The U19A Boys is between Mercy Mouthawk Tralee and St Patrick’s Castleisland.

The Final gets underway at 2.15.

Kerry is also represented in the U16C Girls decider as St Joseph’s, Ballybunion face St.Nathy’s College (Roscommon) from 4 o’clock.