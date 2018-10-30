Kerry Deaf Resource Centre warn of scam collectors in Kerry

The Kerry Deaf Resource Centre is warning the public of scam collectors in Kerry.

Scam collectors are calling to homes in the county pretending to be selling art work to raise funds for the Tralee-based centre.

After a member of the public tried to communicate through sign language the bogus collector left, and they were later scene talking on a mobile phone.





Manager of the Kerry Deaf Resource Centre Willie White says these scams make people wary of donating to worthy causes who are dependent on such funds.

He says these incidents are prevalent and they are urging people to report any scams.