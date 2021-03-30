Kerry Cycling Campaign welcomes €5.6m in active travel funding for county

The Kerry Cycling Campaign has welcomed the announcement of funding for active travel in Kerry.

It was announced yesterday that €5.6 million in government funding has been allocated to develop walking and cycling infrastructure in Kerry.

Anluan Dunne of Kerry Cycling Campaign says it’s brilliant to see projects in Kerry receive the financial support needed to have them implemented.

He adds every municipal district in the county should show ambition and have a well developed list of projects which they want to see funded, as the money is being provided.