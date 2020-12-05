Kerry Cycling Campaign welcomes announcement of €50m in funding for walking and cycling

Kerry Cycle Campaign have welcomed the announcement of €50 million in funding for walking and cycling in towns and villages.

The funding will enable local authorities to deploy high-quality cycling and walking infrastructure, such as cycle lanes and wider footpaths.

The National Transport Authority will administer the fund on behalf of the Department of Transport, and it will be available to every urban area in Kerry.

Anluan Dunne of Kerry Cycling Campaign says there’s a need for safe cycling routes around the county.