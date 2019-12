Kerry is currently unaffected by the approval of a severance programme for senior gardaí.

Yesterday, the government approved a severance programme for garda managers, with the aim being to eliminate 30 posts at senior rank.

This is part of Commissioner Drew Harris’ restructuring of the organisation.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster says she’s currently not aware of any senior gardaí in Kerry who’re looking to avail of the programme.