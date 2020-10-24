Kerry Crowned League Champions

Kerry have won the 2020 Allianz Football League.

A 2-18 to 0-10 victory over Donegal in Tralee saw the Kingdom regain the Division 1 title. It’s a first crown for Kerry since 2017 and their 21st League success, a record. Kerry have won the League at least once per decade since-and including-the 1950s.

It was 2 points apiece after 8 minutes despite Donegal dominating possession. Kerry midfielder David Moran had the opening point, but Dara Moynihan had to equalise after back to back Donegal minors.

After 15 minutes Donegal were back in front, just before the water break. Upon the resumption the Kingdom overcame the loss of Jason Foley to a black card as they goaled to go in front, Tom O’Sullivan setting up Sean O’Shea https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1kerrygoal.mp3 O’Sulivan then got in on the scoring act, pointing Kerry 3 clear at 1-3 to 0-3. The 21st minute brought a stunning goal by Kerry defender Gavin White https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2kerrygoal.mp3 Those 2 goals had given Kerry breathing space, a cushion they held onto for the remainder of the opening period. At the break the Kingdom led 2-9 0-8 having played against the breeze.

Kerry kept the scoreboard ticking over early in the second half, 2 David Clifford points amongst them. The home side went into a 2-13 to 0-10 lead by the time of the water break. Tony Brosnan was also impressing, and took his personal tally to 6. This half had an air of inevitability about it as Kerry gradually increased their advantage on their way to being crowned champions.