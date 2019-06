Kerry have beaten Dublin Clarke this afternoon in the Celtic Challenge Minor Hurling Division 2 Final.

The Kingdom are bringing home the John Scott Cup after defeating the Dublin team 5-16 to 3-15.

Kerry were trailing up until the last 10 minutes of play before they managed to clock 2 goals on the scoreboard, which took them to victory.

The full-time score from Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park in Tullamore is Kerry 5-16 Dublin Clarke 3-15