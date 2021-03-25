Kerry criminal law solicitors received over €550,000 last year through Legal Aid scheme

Solicitors in Kerry practicing criminal law received over €550,000 last year through the Legal Aid scheme.

Free legal aid is provided to those who cannot afford to pay a solicitor privately.

Killarney solicitor Padraig O’Connell received €241,000 for providing legal aid; this was the highest total in the county.

Tralee solicitor Pat Mann got €103,500, Brendan Ahern received €61,400, while Eimear Griffin, who works out of Padraig O’Connell’s office, earned over €59,000 through the scheme.

Deputy Pa Daly got over €58,000 in 2020 for providing legal aid in criminal cases; the Sinn Féin TD stepped back from his practice during the year, following his election to Dáil Eireann.

Others to receives money through the scheme were Nuala Liston, David Ramsey, Joseph B. Mannix and John Cashell.

Junior counsel Brian McInerney, who often practices in Kerry, was among the country’s highest-paid in terms of free legal aid; he received over €220,000.

Katie O’Connell, with €118,400, and Richard Liston, with over €55,000, also earned money through the scheme.

Meanwhile, senior counsel Mark Nicolas, who often represents Kerry clients, earned €245,000 through the Legal Aid scheme.

For more, click on the document below.

Free Legal Aid List