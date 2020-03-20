Kerry Credit Union members struggling financially urged to contact their local branch

Credit Union members in Kerry, who are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, are being urged to contact their branch immediately.

Credit Union representative bodies are meeting with the acting Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe today.

CEO of Cara Credit Union Pa Laide says they must await regulation from the Central Bank before making any commitments; however, he adds members will be looked after.

It’s expected they will have more clarity on regulations by Monday, following today’s meeting.

Mr Laide is urging anyone struggling financially to engage with their local branch, online or by phone, and says all requests will be dealt with: