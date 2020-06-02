Kerry During Covid – May 30th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it.

This week, we talk about the stories behind these two photos Domnick took during the week:

We’re also looking for your ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ pics and the story behind them. You can email them to [email protected] Each week we will choose a pic of the week to post after the programme.

Some of the photo’s you’ve sent into us over the last week.

Hello Joe and Dominick

I called this photo “FREE SPIRIT”. It was taken from our cuckooning backyard on May 9th when the great weather was threatened by thunder clouds. There was actually a peal of thunder shortly before I took the shot However, the brilliant sunshine returned a short time later.. I was taking some photos of clouds, in which I have some interest from my days in Met Éireann. Confession – I never saw the bird until I was going through the photos on my phone a few days ago….it was a complete fluke, with the bird appearing against the backdrop of the Cumulonimbus thunder cloud! Anyway, maybe the photo.could symbolise in some way the type of spirit needed by all of us in these trying times?

While on the subject of clouds, I think that perhaps a little knowledge of clouds by photographers might add to their enjoyment and interest..The Bible of clouds is the “international Cloud Atlas” of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). It gives descriptions and pictures of the various categories and subcategories of clouds It can be accessed at cloudatlas.wmo.int/en/home.html While we all notice the rainbows, there are also other interesting optical meteorological phenomena often visible, but seldom noticed by the casual observer e.g solar and lunar halos, coronae, sun dogs, fog bows,etc Google “optical meteorological phenomena” for further info

Congrats to Dominick on his continuing production of great photographs over several years, Though I spent a whole Summer in my young days picking blackberries on our farm at Knockanish, Tralee and selling them to get £8 to buy my first camera, I’m afraid that I progressed very little at my hobby since then. If nothing else does it, Dominick’s photos might inspire me to keep trying.

Thanks to you both for the enjoyable “Kerry During Covid” on Saturday Supplement.

Is the grass really greener on the other side of the fence!! Joan Trant Curraheen Tralee.

“A rose by any other name” Bernadette Ní Riada

Here’s another slate of Fayes she left it at Briceen bridge out in Muckross teacher people up. – Mary O’Carroll

Hi Joe and Dominic Vincent in the shade of the old oak Tree. Set 13 years ago to celebrate the birth of my first grand child Brigid Sogabe. Now apart by Lankans sea in okinawa Japan. Together soon we hope post pandemic 😀 – Brigid O Connor

Cahersiveen sunrise friday morning. Taken from the pier. From Lisa Ní Shé

Just thought I’d share my photo. Mena feeding our pet lamb Sirri with Lulu our sheepdog in Gleannna ngealt Camp. Brigid O’Connor

My beautiful photos from a sunset walk. My favourite is definitely the one with the bog and windmills in shot. Melanie Cremins from Castleisland.

A photo taken from the ocean of the amazing cliffs o fBallybunion and Castle Green, from Marianne Beasley.

I want to get back to work. Richard Kelter, Tralee

Sent in by Mary Dennehy

Lockdown visitor,a pheasant pays a visit during the lockdown…. reckon he’s after the hand wash! Taken in Killorglin by Michael G Kenny