Kerry During COVID – May 23th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it.
This week, we talk about this photo of local Fishing men from the Maherees as they make their way out too Sea for some spectacular fishing off Scraggane pier located on the Maharee’s in West Kerry.
We’re also looking for your ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ pics and the story behind them. You can email them to [email protected] Each week we will choose a pic of the week to post after the programme.
Some of the photo’s you’ve sent into us over the last week.
“Young Starlings getting their first glimpse of the World and a Robin with food for its garcucks… James Nelan in Causeway”
Quill Feather over Mid Kerry by Alan Doolan
“My daughter has been busy painting on stones and slates with positive messages and leaving them in Killarney National Park for people to see shes 12 and her name is Faye O’ Carroll we are very proud of her. From Mary O’Carroll.”
“Dear Joe, Attached is a photo of my dad Jack Lynch, Ballyseedy peeling potatoes for the animals with his colourful rooster. The rooster follows him everywhere. Looks like a great bond between them. My dad always looks on the bright side of life however he can’t wait to meet family and friends in the near future for long chats and mugs of tea… Margaret O’Reilly”
“Us humans are so wound up with what has been happening around us in relation to covid 19… Listening intently to the information being provided to us through social and local media in order to make sense of it all. You can literally see the fear of this virus in people’s eyes when it is mentioned.”
“This brings me to my photo (below). This is the eye of my beautiful mare “Duchess”…. She was looking across the field from her stable this morning. She may not know any of the struggles and sadness that has been faced as result the virus, but she is a prey animal and has her own worries on safety to assess every day. Her eye was bright and focused on what lay before her. No fear despite not knowing exactly what might be out there.
This is the way we should be…. Showing no fear. We may be well. Informed on what is out there but we also know we can count on our communities family and friends… Everyone to do their part in keeping each other safe. “
“I think it’s time to take a step back from it and just live each day the best that we can given the circumstances. Whether we like it or not, It is a part of our lives going forward. We have to learn to control the fear as this will diminish our hope and weaken our fight to over come it.”
“Kind Regards:
Julie mc Glinchey”
“I attached a photo taken in the car by my daughter niamh waiting to see the vet to remove the stitches from our black ladador Lucy and our jack Russel came along for support.” Maura Lynch
