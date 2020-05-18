Kerry During COVID – May 16th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we now have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it.

This week we’ll be talking about this wonderful pic of our beloved Fungie!! We are also looking for your ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ pics and the story behind them. You can email them to [email protected] Each week we will choose a pic of the week to post after the programme.

Some of your photos you’ve been sending into us



Nature at it’s best, Cows after milking onto pastures new in The Spa. Sent in by Marie Gaynor.

Picture taken on the beach between Camp and Castlegregory with Caherconree in the background. Robert Keane(11) and Michael Keane (7) staying fit during lockdown. Sent in by Catherine Keane.

“I would like to share one my snap shots of Ireland’s Augusta (Killarney Golf & Fishing Club) as a tribute to the outstanding work which the people have put in over the past weeks and as a Thank You to them for making people welcome into a place of extreme beauty and other tranquillity” – Sent in by Frank O’Sullivan

Sent in by Shirley (Clearys Teer) “Whilst we all have the time to take in and notice what is going on around us in our little parishes, for me this picture tells a story.

That life for a village in West Kerry is still minimalist and simple, but that we forget for some farmers who have had villages and boirins to themselves they now have to contend with dodging the walkers, cyclist and the talkers.

This farmer stopped to chat at a distance and did not bat an eye lid at the passenger in the back seat or that the dog was feeling a bit put out. And was quite happy to let them pose for a picture.

So just embrace the small things, take notice of our surroundings and enjoy them for now.”

My son Seán Collins pictured on the canal during his 5km Kerins O Rahillys fundraiser walk for Pieta House. Seán reaches for Tralee Windmill. Sent in by Georgina Collins