Kerry During Covid – June 6th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it.

This week, we talk about the stories behind these two photos Domnick took during the week:

We’re also looking for your ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ pics and the story behind them. You can email them to [email protected] Each week we will choose a pic of the week to post after the programme.

Some of the photo’s you’ve sent into us over the last week.

Roisin Shorten, Scartaglen 3yrs having a look at the planning permission section of Kerry Eye. Sent in by her Granny Maura

Jack & Roisin Shorten’s nature walk near their home in Scartaglen. Discussing which one is which! Having a huge to celebrate who was able to name any!

Celebrating having named the tress and scrubs in their nature walk. Jack and Roisin Shorten

Some of the Kerry Branch of Arthritis Ireland Walking Leaders and other avid walkers all living with arthritis testing the suitability of wearing Face Shields when out walking. Sent in by Tom Barrett.

Photo of my 2 pet lambs and my dog Chloe. Celia O’ Donoghue