Kerry During Covid – June 20th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it.

This week, we talk about the stories behind these two photos Domnick took during the week:

We’re also looking for your ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ pics and the story behind them. You can email them to [email protected] Each week we will choose a pic of the week to post after the programme.

Some of the photo’s you’ve sent into us over the last week.

Pied Wagtail feeding her babies… James in Causeway

My nine year old twins out for another adventure in Gleannageenty Woods, what a beautiful place to have on our doorstep & especially in these times. Mary Scanlon

Our favourite photo of our Newfoundland dog trying to see what’s going on looking in kitchen window. William Horgan

A day in the bog isn’t so bad with friends. Kathleen Mahony

This is a briar root trimmed to what I imagined look like Covid-19. A long shot maybe but I went on first impressions after digging it up in my neck of the woods in Tanavalla, Listowel recently. Matt Mooney.