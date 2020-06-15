Kerry During Covid – June 13th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it.

This week, we talk about the stories behind these two photos Domnick took during the week:

We’re also looking for your ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ pics and the story behind them. You can email them to [email protected] Each week we will choose a pic of the week to post after the programme.

Some of the photo’s you’ve sent into us over the last week.

“This made me smile. Driving through Listowel I saw a home delivery! I just imagined if they got the wrong address there would be a big surprise for someone! From Kaz Cost.”

“I love your photo slot with Dominic Walsh. He is a gentleman and such a wonderful photographer. Recently I tried out some macro photography with a dandelion seed and water droplets. I think this photo says a lot keep holding on in this current pandemic. Keep up the great work. Mairéad O’Keeffe”

“Standing guard, 1 or 2 dogs?? From Siobhan O’Mahony”

From Susan Browne in Ballinskelligs

“Good morning Joe great show as usual here is picture of our jack Russel Twinkle snuggling up on the couch Tuesday night. Regards Maura Lynch”

“Out cycling with kids during covid and stopped for a break. Fron Meabh Cournane”