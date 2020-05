This is a new feature on the Kerry Today show. Every Thursday at 10.30am, members of the Kerry COVID-19 Community Response team will join Jerry to answer your questions. The team may be contacted on this freephone number daily between 8am and 8pm on 1800 807 009, text ‘support’ followed by your name to 50555 or email covid[email protected] Today Hilary Scanlan of the HSE and Thomas White of the Red Cross joined Jerry.